Here’s how you can win FREE pizza from Pizza Hut for a whole year

To mark the annual film award celebrations, Pizza Hut Delivery (PHD) is searching for its most loyal fans and giving them the opportunity to get their hands on the most exclusive award of them all.

Five of Pizza Hut Delivery’s most loyal customers will be rewarded with arguably one of the greatest prize packages of all time. This will include:

Win free pizza

One of five custom-made golden PHD trophies (with personalised plaque)

FREE monthly pizza deliveries for a year

A visit to Pizza Hut HQ to sample new products FIRST ahead of their release dates

A SECOND visit to prepare and cook pizzaswith the Hut’s top chefs

PLUS, a goodie bag full of Pizza Hut’s very own clothing line – HUT SWAG - to enjoy!

Fancy a slice of the action? To be in the running, all fans knead to do is share a photo on social media with us (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) using #PizzaHutLoyal showing just how much they love and are devoted to Pizza Hut.

They’ll also need to ensure they’re a member of PHD’s Hut Rewards programme. They must be quick though – the competition opens today but is only live for a week, closing next Wednesday.

So, whether it’s eating their much-loved pizza at the top of a giant skyscraper, kicking back in a bubble bath with their favourite slice or even sharing a pizza their heart and serenading the Hut with a poem – the more bizarre the better – PHD wants to hear from you!

Beverley D’Cruz, Sales and Marketing Director for Pizza Hut Europe & UK, comments: “We know we have a lot of loyal fans who come back time and time again to order their favourite pizzas, so we wanted to do something special to reward our own stars this awards season – our customers. You may have missed out on winning an award in the last few weeks but fear not, as we’ve saved the best until last for you with our very own golden gong.

“We’re really rolling out the red carpet for this one so are looking forward to see our fans get creative with their entries!”

“And don’t worry pizza fans, there are also free slices on Hut Rewards up for grabs for ten lucky runners up too. So, whether you are looking to impress or simply want to try your hand at winning free pizza, now is the time to declare your loyalty.”

PHD’s Hut Rewards programme rewards all customers for making purchases online or via its app, enabling fans to make every bite that bit more rewarding. Customers can cash out on points for free food – collecting 1 slice for every £10 they spend – so 5 slices will enable customers to claim a free classic or premium side, or 7 slices will get them a free medium pizza.

The competition opened at 9am this morning (Thursday February 28) and will run until 11:59pm on Wednesday, March 6. All entrants must be a member of Pizza Hut Delivery’s Hut Reward’s Programme to be eligible to enter: https://www.pizzahut.co.uk/hut-rewards/

For further information about the promotion and Pizza Hut Delivery’s current offers, check out the website: https://www.pizzahut.co.uk/