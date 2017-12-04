Jobs chance for P&H workers in Sheffield

A fast-growing Sheffield toiletries company is urging redundancy-threatened Palmer & Harvey workers to apply for a job.

Pricecheck has nine vacancies with more to be advertised later this week, bosses say.

The firm, based in Beighton, has increased staff numbers from 80 to 120 in the last two years.

Up to 70 jobs could be lost in Sheffield following the collapse of a major wholesaler that is the UK’s largest tobacco supplier. Palmer and Harvey - the country’s fifth biggest privately-owned firm that delivers more than 12,000 products, including food and alcohol - maintains a delivery depot in the city and a head office at Broadfield Court, Heeley.

The head office, which serves the company’s subsidiaries P&H Direct, Direct Van Sales, Snacksdirect and Sweetdirect, employs around 60 people, with a further 10 working at the depot.

The firm called in administrators pwc after rescue talks with private equity firm Carlyle failed, leading to the loss of 2,500 jobs with immediate effect.

P&H had been struggling with debts and owed large sums to important suppliers. It delivers to about 90,000 outlets around the UK including supermarkets, corner shops and petrol stations.

A Pricecheck spokeswoman said: “We were saddened to hear the news regarding Palmer & Harvey last week, especially at this time of year.

For anyone affected by the closure, Pricecheck has many roles available, with additional roles being added to our website this week, and we would love to help some of those affected by encouraging them to join our ever growing team.

“Pricecheck continues to go from strength to strength, posting record turnover of £50m for the last financial year, we are currently on track to hit £70m by the end of this financial year.”