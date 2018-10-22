`

Lloyds Bank hit by bill from landlord in Sheffield

Lloyds' former premises on Church Street, Sheffield, with the demand letter visible.
Lloyds Bank appears to be in hot water with its landlord Amacor after it moved out of premises in Sheffield.

The organisation has been hit with a bill for more than £5,000 after vacating 14 Church Street.

A solicitors’ letter, visible through the window, lists a string of jobs that need to be done - including repairs and re-decorating - following a survey by Sheffield firm SMC Chartered Surveyors.

It states the cost of just the survey, letter and postage is £5,366.

A Lloyds Bank spokeswoman said: “We have received a letter regarding the schedule of repairs and we will review this in line with our usual procedures.”