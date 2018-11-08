Master Cutler’s Challenge launched to help hospices

More than 500 teams have taken part in the Master Cutler’s Challenge since 2008, raising well over £1 million for charity – now it’s time to get into fundraising mode for this year.

Master Cutler Nick Cragg is aiming to see more businesses, groups and individuals raising money for St Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield and Rotherham Hospice, transforming a £50 investment into as much cash as possible.

“We are really grateful to Outokumpu, Senior Architectural Systems, Nicholas Associates and Jenkinson Insurance who have generously donated the seedcorn money to allow this to happen,” said Nick.

“My wife Liz and I have visited both hospices and were immediately convinced that these were two organisations that we wanted to work with because they do such fantastic work.

“We were overwhelmed when we learnt the amount of money both hospices have to raise annually to keep functioning on a daily level and that is why we want our supporters to start fundraising activities that make such a great difference to the lives of so many people.”

The challenge will officially launch at the Cutler’s Hall in Sheffield on February 7 2019, when participants will sign up to use their entrepreneurial skills and teamwork to make as much money as possible.

“The focus will be on the hospices’ community programmes, taking their work into the wider community and enabling them to support so many more patients and their families,” Nick added.

“We need the Master Cutler’s Challenge 2019 to have as high a profile as possible but we can only do that with the business community’s support. The other part of the challenge is having fun.”

Visit mcc2019.co.uk or call Jack Kidder at St Luke’s on 0114 2357594 or Sharon Thompson at Rotherham Hospice on 01709 308918.