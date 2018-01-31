Master Cutler’s trade trip to Poland will be ‘best ever’

Manufacturers are being urged to join a trade visit to Poland offering freebies and masses of opportunities, support, experience and enthusiasm.

The Master Cutler’s trip to Poznan, from June 3-8, is organised by the International Trade Forum and set to be its best ever, according to chairman, William Beckett.

It will coincide with ITM Polska, the largest manufacturing exhibition in eastern Europe.

It is actually 12 shows in one, including areas focusing on tools, welding, hydraulics and metals.

The forum is offering to help delegates with market research to identify potential customers, agents or distributors.

Three Polish speakers will be on the trip, and English trade experts based in Poland will also be on hand to help.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is offering free parking and use of a lounge, surgical instruments firm Swann Morton has negotiated a discount rate at the Sheraton hotel and Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber has organised an event at the local Chamber of Commerce.

The Sheffield City Region organisation is negotiating free entry to the show for delegates.

It is also taking a stand to promote inward investment and exports, particularly of advanced manufacturing.

Also attending are accountants BHP, law firm Irwin Mitchell and Lloyds bank, which is offering use of its online Polish business database free for three months.

Mr Beckett, said: “This is going to be the best trade fair we have ever organised.

“We have so much support and with three months to go there is plenty of time to get involved.

“There’s no question firms who export do better.”

Master Cutler Ken Cooke said: “Poland is accessible, its economy is strong and stable and English is widely spoken. It’s an excellent opportunity to build on the already close relations between our region and Poland.”

Twelve companies have signed up already.

To join them, email W.Beckett@intradeforum.co.uk or call William Beckett on 07968 726973.