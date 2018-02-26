Meadowhall celebrates fundraising landmark for Bluebell Wood

Meadowhall’s landmark main dome was lit to celebrate raising £112,000 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, Sheffield.

The giant sum was projected on to the dome to mark the effort made by the staff, retailers and shoppers who participated in fund-raising and donated to the cause.

The money was raised during a two-year partnership with the charity through events including a supercar experience, a Christmas single with renowned folk singer Kate Rusby and a annual sell-out charity concert ‘Christmas Live’.