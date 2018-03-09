Meadowhall pampering offer for a deserving mum

Meadowhall is calling on members of the public to nominate a deserving mum for the chance to win a special treat day for two in-centre.

The call comes after research from the Office for National Statistics revealed a gender ‘play-gap’ which shows mums now have less leisure time than ever.

The lucky winning mum will be treated to a luxury spa treatment at Elemis, an indulgent afternoon tea for two at Godiva and a choice of personal styling.

Anyone wanting to submit a nomination can do so on Meadowhall’s Facebook page.