Milton Works: Planned 27-storey tower to be one of Sheffield’s highest buildings

A 27-storey tower that will form part of a complex of 372 apartments could join the ranks of Sheffield’s tallest buildings.

Milton Works is planned on a site off Milton Street – next to the inner ring road along Hanover Way – that is presently used as a charity car park.

The car park on Milton Street which is earmarked for the new development.

Commercial units, a shop and landscaped courtyards are to feature in the scheme of three residential blocks, where people would have use of a roof garden, café, cinema, gym, function room and basement car park.

An application for planning permission has been lodged with Sheffield Council by an arm of City Estates, the company behind the West One flats near Devonshire Green and the Alsop Fields project in the Cultural Industries Quarter.

The new Milton Works homes would be built for sale, after which they can be leased on long or short-term contracts. There would be a range of one, two and three-bed apartments, including five ‘live-work’ units.

Designs envisage blocks of seven and 10 storeys, with a third tower split between 18 and 27 storeys. Opposite are two historic metal trades factories, Beehive Works and Eye Witness Works – the latter is to be the focus of a £25 million redevelopment by the Manchester-based firm Capital & Centric. The site also sits behind the Grade II-listed Moore Street electricity substation.

Sheffield’s tallest existing building is St Paul’s Tower, the 32-storey, 331ft tower of apartments that overlooks Arundel Gate – but Sheffield Hallam University wants to put up a landmark high-rise structure on Sheaf Street, at the site of the former Nelson Mandela Building close to the bus interchange, that could rise to 37 storeys.

City Estates’ recent developments, says director Dale Fixter, have concentrated mainly on the CIQ, but Milton Works – not far from Devonshire Green – represents ‘a return to more familiar territory’.

“Having speculatively developed West One some 15 years ago and seen it mature, flourish and remain very successful despite many others following in its wake, it is great to see our plans for Milton Street finally come to life,” he says.

“We are committed to delivering projects that not only provide regeneration to the city centre, offering a mix and style of both use and architecture that is not only relevant at the time of delivery but also stands the test of time.

“Location, quality and careful design focused around the end user are the key ingredients. We think all three are present in abundance in our proposals for Milton Street and we look forward to bringing the scheme to fruition.”

Alsop Fields consists of new buildings and refurbished old factories. The scheme’s £10m first phase on Sidney Street includes apartments and studios, offices for the high tech and creative sectors and places to eat and drink.

Among City Estates’ other CIQ projects are the Sellers Wheel residential and commercial conversion of a former factory in Arundel Street, and the Gatecrasher student accommodation.

Consultants DLP Planning and architects Leach Rhodes Walker are also involved with Milton Works. DLP’s planning statement says the development will have ‘a regenerative impact, bringing vibrancy and activity’.

It will also ‘help to support the retention and longevity of the local heritage assets by bringing new business interests into the area, making these buildings more appealing and economically viable for reuse and conversion, therefore supporting their preservation’.

The basement car park would have 146 spaces along with 210 cycle parking spaces.

DLP adds: “The scale of the development will be in character with the taller buildings towards St Mary’s Gate, and will assist with promoting local distinctiveness and a gateway site.”