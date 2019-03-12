Following on from the massive success of Sport Shack Ecclesall Road, business partners James Dobson and Daniel Grayson have opened another venue on Hillsborough Corner.

James and Daniel said: “Sport Shack is for the pure sports fans showing every type of sport.

The Sports Shack in Hillsborough

“We won’t ever be doing karaoke or live music as we believe that people wish to enjoy solely sport and good quality food and drinks in a venue such as ours.”

The new venue features even more 4K Ultra HD TV’s, sporting memorabilia and fantastic food and drinks, with a focus on mainstream keg lagers unlike many other micro bars.

The idea came about after former Wear inns and Greene King manager James and former Champs owner Daniel saw a niche in the market for a smaller venue showing sport.

Daniel said: “The big sports bars are struggling to keep busy during the week, with weekends being their only busy time. We can fill our smaller venues quickly and provide a fantastic atmosphere for customers.”

Owners (left) James Dobson and (right) Daniel Grayson

The Hillsborough site is run by former Wetherspoons manager Luke Pepper, with the help of his brother Brad and the rest of the team, and they have become an instant hit with the customers.

Construction of a third Sport Shack in Sheffield is underway in Woodseats where both businessmen are hoping to replicate their huge success.

