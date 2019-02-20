New office block on way as demand near Sheffield station soars

Kevin McCabe’s property company is in talks with a firm that could take all of a planned eight-storey office block in Sheffield.

The Sheffield United co-owner’s firm, Scarborough International Properties, is having discussions with a ‘potential full pre-let’ about Vidrio, on Sheaf Street.

It will be the fourth and final building on the ‘Digital Campus’. The area is soaring in popularity due to its proximity to the railway station which is set to include an HS2 stop.

Mark Jackson, development manager at Scarborough Group, said they were planning to build Vidrio ‘speculatively’ - without an occupier.

He added: “If we land a full pre-let that’s great. We are pressing ahead without doing anything that would prejudice such discussions.

“Being sat there holding land does no one any good. We are about creating an asset in a growing business district near the railway station.”

Scarborough obtained planning permission for Vidrio in 2016.

Now it has submitted a new application to change the layout inside and include a roof terrace, better cycling facilities and showers.

If approved in May or June, the firm could start on site the same month and open for business at the end of 2020.

The Digital Campus includes Electric Works, which is home to tech companies, Ventana House which has a Sky call centre and a law firm and Acero which is home to Atkins, Simcyp, Spaces and MindBody. Acero was snapped up by an investment company for Danish pension funds in May 2018 for £26.6m.

Paul Holcroft, director of asset management at Scarborough, added: “This planning application further demonstrates our commitment to Sheffield and our confidence in the strong market conditions we have seen over recent years.”