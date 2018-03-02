New online shop fills niche for surplus healthy food

Paul Simpson and Hames Barthorpe have set up a business selling healthy - mostly vegan - surplus food, cheap.

Online retailer ‘Food Circle Supermarket’ also sells items for people with dietary needs and intolerances, in some cases for less than half the recommended retail price.

The pair were inspired after working in the food and drink industry and seeing the scale of waste.

James, aged 25, said: “Paul and I ran the business development team at surplus food re-distributors Company Shop, and noticed that healthy, vegan and free-from food lacked an ideal outlet.

“A number of organisations re-distribute food but we felt that, specifically in healthy food and drink, the supply was out of sync with demand. Our solution was to create something online so we could ensure this food reaches people who really want it.”

They are taking part in this year’s Y-Accelerator programme, run by RIDO.