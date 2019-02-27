New Sheffield project pledges free tickets to make the arts more inclusive

Charities and local community groups are being offered free tickets to live music gigs, theatre performances and other events, thanks to an innovative Sheffield project.

The Ticket Bank is an online ticket donation platform from Tickets for Good. Event organisers can pledge spare tickets to the website to be distributed for free.

For some people, access to the arts is taken for granted, but this is not the case for many others.

Financial constraints, care commitments and social exclusion are just some of the barriers that can prohibit people from going out and enjoying events.

The programme has now hit well over 500 plus tickets donated to disadvantaged people in receipt of charity assistance and with more than 100 charities on the platform, this figure will continue to grow.

Steve Rimmer - co-founder and CEO of Tickets for Good said: “I'm so pleased to share our vision of making events more charitable and inclusive.

“Our mission is to help event organisers, sponsors and performers optimise for diversity and inclusion, so that everyone in the community can benefit from social responsibility.

“Participation in social activity should be for everyone, and we are so pleased to be sharing our successful first year operating our ticket donations programme and the amazing partnerships that have been already achieved across the music, theatre, film and sports industry.”

Registered charities and non-profit community groups are invited to sign up via the website so that they can immediately start distributing free tickets to their clients and service users. https://theticketbank.org/

Alexis Krachai, chair of the Visitor Economy Forum at the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce said: “This project represents all that is good about Sheffield.

“It is smart and innovative. It supports the arts and our creative industries. It provides support for good causes.

“Most importantly, it brings communities together. For many of us, a night out can be easily taken for granted.

“Heading into the city to a gig or to the theatre is second nature. The Ticket Bank will open up that opportunity to many more people from across Sheffield.

“This is a prime example of the type of thinking we need to be showing in the city if we are to truly provide opportunities for all.

“The team at Tickets for Good deserve every success. They have applied creative thinking and ingenuity to help support events across our city and draw communities together.

“This is just the type of work that the Chamber of Commerce is delighted to support.

“Tickets for Good has played an important role in shaping the work of the Visitor Economy Forum. In return, I hope their involvement with the chamber has given them the support and confidence to go further with their ideas and plans for growth in the future.”

“It will be great to see the Ticket Bank go from strength to strength. The more profile this initiative can enjoy the more tickets that can be made available to individual and charities across the entire city.”