Offices to become flats in Sheffield

A former office building is to be turned into seven new apartments.

The offices, at the corner of Southey Green Road and Collinson Road were last used by the South Yorkshire Probation Service. Two one-bedroom flats are proposed along with five two-bed homes.

Requesting permission for the change of use, the developer’s agent Stuart Young told the council: “This application proposes to bring the redundant office building, currently in a state of serious disrepair, back into use for much-needed residential accommodation and to reinstate the building envelope into a state of good repair.”

He added: “The proposed development will not incur any invasive construction work on the ground.”

There is enough existing car parking space for one vehicle per apartment, with several extra spaces for visitors.