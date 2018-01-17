ONLINE: The Star’s bumper Survey supplement with Start-Up Special section

Welcome to The Star’s annual Survey supplement, packed with expert views, breaking news and a bonus celebration of start-ups!
We’ve shone a spotlight on a whopping 36 newly-minted firms - and it’s impossible not to inspired by their stories.
From banking to goat’s cheese and from tailoring to 3D printing, the variety is simply huge.
But they are all united by a desire to follow a dream, be bold, be creative and ultimately be masters of their own destiny.
Hard, unglamorous work though it may be at times – and with no guarantee of success – the business people featured could not ignore that urge.
Survey also includes the latest devolution developments as leaders negotiate over how best to release the £900m powers and funding - ahead of a metro mayor being elected in May.
Richard Wright, former chair of Sheffield College governing board, gives us his view of Ofsted and there are expert articles on finance, law, manufacturing, business support and law.
Plus there is a piece on Innovation Vouchers - free money for tech - which firms are being urged to grab.
