Another skyscraper will be added to Sheffield’s skyline after plans to build a 15-storey high apartment block near the city centre were approved.

Sheffield Council has approved Panacea Property Development’s proposal to demolish buildings on Brownell Street, just off Netherthorpe Road and build 284 apartments as well as commercial units and car parking.

A CGI of what the new apartment block will look like. Picture: Panacea Property Development.

The application was originally submitted 12 months ago and a decision was originally due to be made by April 2018.

The determination deadline was extended twice, before the council’s planning and highways committee approved it at a meeting on January 29, 2019.

There will be a mixture of 133 two-bedroom properties, 139 one-bedroom properties and 12 studios on land neighbouring Upper Allen Street, Daisy Walk, Netherthrope Road and Well Meadow Drive.

A design and access statement submitted with the application said the development would be split into two blocks and parking would be provided for 45 cars and cycle storage for 174 bikes.

It said: "The proposals have maintained and enhanced the existing urban grain so as to improve the level of pedestrian connectivity through the site and link Upper Allen Street to Netherthorpe Road as an open and well used route towards the Supertram and University.

"All public footways, pathways, ramps and access routes will be designed in accordance with Sheffield Council requirements with all areas of external paving having a smooth walkable surface with the exception of the re-appropriated cobbles."

The statement said the 15-storey block would be built using materials which wouldn't affect the views of the city centre or surrounding routes looking up Netherthorpe Road.

The developer will also make a £50,000 contribution towards funding improvements to the Netherthorpe Road tram stop and contribute more than £30,000 to traffic management in St Vincent's Quarter.