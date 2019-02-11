A planning application has been made to transform a former restaurant in one of Sheffield’s landmark sites.

The site, which was last occupied by the Loch Fyne seafood chain some time ago, is well-known in south-west Sheffield as the famous Hanrahan’s bar and restaurant. It sits just across from the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on Glossop Road.

Sheffield-based developer Primesite UK is spending £4 million to convert the site, which is a Grade II listed building dating back from the 1800s, into 27 brand-new apartments.

Scott Hinchliffe, director of Primesite UK, said: “It’s a shame that such a distinctive building has been unoccupied for so long, so I’m obviously delighted we’ve been able to acquire the buildings and get this once in a lifetime opportunity to repurpose these iconic buildings into a scheme that is really special.’’

‘’The location and configuration as well as the impact of structural issues means the building is no longer suitable for a restaurant. Our architects have come up with an exciting scheme of 1,2 and 3 Bed Apartments that re uses the majority of the building’s remaining internal structures, with the dramatic entrance and new build block to complement the heritage of the historic façade and service these high spec / high tech apartments in this amazing location.’’

‘’We expect there to be strong early interest in this scheme. The flexibility our team have created will be of interest to owner occupiers, first time buyers and landlords alike, given the proximity to the city centre, hospitals, universities and parks and countryside’’

Primesite UK has been working closely with award winning architects Cartwright Pickard and CODA Planning on the project. Residential Sales agent Spencer will be working with Primesite during the construction phase ahead of a proposed completion in 2020.

Hanrahan’s is just one of a trio of high-profile sites being developed by Primesite, who are based at Omega Court in Nether Edge, in iconic locations that add up to a grand total of £12 million.

Botanical House, the former Wake Smith offices on Clarkehouse Road, is being redeveloped into 11 of the most luxurious apartments in Sheffield and is almost 100% sold already, prior to completion.

The former Gilders VW car showroom at the junction of Ecclesall Road, Ecclesall Road South and Psalter Lane will also give a massive economic boost to that area with four retail / leisure units and 10,000 sq ft office space for local accountancy firm Brown McLeod proposed, along with eight luxury townhouses built to the rear of the site.