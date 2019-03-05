Popular Sheffield pub relaunches after a transformational £700,000 investment

Champs, on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield reopened its doors over the weekend following an £700k investment by owners, Punch.

Over the weekend customers new and old were welcomed with open arms to see their new pub and enjoy a whole host of entertainment.

Champs Sheffield'Ecclesall Road

From Soccer Saturday to the Merseyside derby and ‘Champfest Live’ starring local Sheffield band ‘The Naked Everywhere’ it really was an epic weekend.

READ MORE: It’s official: Yorkshire puddings come top in UK food fight

The significant investment has seen the pub transformed, inside and out introducing all new furnishings, feature walls and lighting giving the pub a much more fun and contemporary feel.

Champs now boasts 12 TV screens, plus a 9-screen video wall which will show all key sporting events throughout the year. As well as hosting sporting events customers visiting Champs can enjoy a game of pool, foosball or shuffleboard. For those who might prefer playing football rather than watching, Champs has its own quirky gaming booths for a FIFA contest.

Publican Dave Aldred and his father Dave Aldred Senior at Champs

The fun doesn’t end there, new Publican, Dave Aldred has huge plans to really put Champs on the map and has a real focus on making sure his customers choose Champs as the place to be for all occasions, even when the game finishes!

Dave commented: ‘’I’m so excited to be taking my first venue with Punch and to have the opportunity to bring an already amazing venue back to life once again. We are passionate about this project and plan on taking Champs to the next level. We will be the number one sports bar destination in the region and have lots of plans to bring much much more to the community.’’

As well as a fantastic experiential entertainment offer and a wide range of drinks, Champs will be open for food all day with all the favourites and a burger experience food challenge which is not for the faint hearted.

There will also be a Barrel and Stone pizza offer available until 10pm which can be eaten in or taken away.

Managing Director of Operations at Punch, Andy Spencer said: ‘’We are proud to invest in fantastic community pubs like Champs and we are extremely pleased with the transformation of this much loved venue here in Sheffield. Dave has great plans to deliver a fantastic customer experience all year round and we look forward to working with him to ensure Champs becomes a hub for the local community to enjoy.’’