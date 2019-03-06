Prime Minister blocks ‘One Yorkshire’ plan

The Prime Minister has slapped down South Yorkshire metro mayor Dan Jarvis after he again called for Yorkshire-wide devolution.

The PM said ‘One Yorkshire’ did not meet Government criteria - and urged him to implement the £900m Sheffield City Region deal.

Mr Jarvis asked whether she would “engage with the substance” of the plan, during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.

The PM replied: “The One Yorkshire proposals didn’t meet our criteria for devolution. The Secretary of State has met Yorkshire leaders and discussions are continuing but our priority remains the implementation of the agreed Sheffield City Region deal which brings £900m of investment to the area.”

Her statement comes less than a month after Communities Secretary James Brokenshire ruled out a single Yorkshire mayor and urged leaders to work towards smaller local deals.

He said then: “The Sheffield City Region deal need not be the last chapter for devolution in Yorkshire but implementing it is essential if progress is to be made...we would be prepared to consider any proposals submitted on the basis it is completed.”

Meanwhile, Wakefield leader Peter Box yesterday called on councils to consider alternatives, saying government had made it "absolutely clear" it would not support One Yorkshire.

In a statement he added: “It has also become clear the government would quickly agree to a Leeds City Region or a West Yorkshire devolution deal, either of which would unlock hundreds of millions of pounds.”

Bosses have bemoaned the lack of devolution as other areas surge ahead, 10 years of Government cuts bite and Brexit looms.