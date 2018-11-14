Psalter Hotel announces reopening plans        

A well-known Sheffield bar and hotel which has been closed for almost two years is set to partly reopen early next year.

A hotel and bar in the Psalter Lane Hotel Bar and Restaurant is on track to open in early 2019, bosses at development firm Kai Yu Ltd.

A spokesman said the 23-bed upmarket “boutique” hotel was nearly finished and steelwork was being installed to create a hotel bar. They were set to open before a second bar and the restaurant opened later in the year.

He added: “It’s a very good product in a very good building. I think the location is good and there’s nothing around it.”

The company is led by Anthony Chan, husband of Sheffield ice cream entrepreneur Yee Kwan Chan, and others.

Last month, Yee Kwan put a post on Facebook asking people to suggest what features they’d like in the venue. Some 156 people responded demonstrating a high level of interest in the building.

She also asked for ‘enthusiastic and positive’ people to ‘join our team’ in the next ‘4-6 months’.

The company spokesman said that unfortunately they would not be able to accommodate everyone’s suggestions. But they would welcome approaches from restaurant and bar operators.

Formerly known as the Roslyn Court Hotel and the Psalter Tavern, the building closed at the end of 2016 following the failure of operator, Parity Bars. It was snapped up in 2017, reportedly for more than £1.2m.

The revamp started in November 2017 and included replacement windows.

Jessica Sharpe suggested on Facebook: “Family friendly during the day and adult for the evening.”