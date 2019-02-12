Rotherham marquee boss upbeat on Brexit

A Rotherham entrepreneur has reported double digit growth at his marquee business in January and says he “doesn’t see a problem” with Brexit.

Jason Mace, managing director of Gala Tent, said expansion at the firm was despite the uncertainty around the terms - or even reality - of the UK’s departure from the European Union in March.

Gala Tent has maintained relationships with international distributors in Ireland, Belgium, Slovenia, Spain, Malta, Iceland and Holland and hopes to expand across Europe and eventually the world.

Jason said: “Expansion is the key to Gala Tent's success, tapping into countries we hadn't previously sold in provides us with a wider market to supply to. We hope to become a serious European player in the marquee business over the next few years, with a showroom in every country on the continent.”

On Brexit, he added: "I don't see a problem with Brexit. For me, in business there is always a positive in any situation. If you're looking for the negatives, then of course you will find them. I believe there will be a lot of commercial opportunity after we leave the EU, even if there is no deal reached, and I fully intend to grab those opportunities for my business."

Founded in 1999, Gala Tent has grown to sell more than 15,000 tents and marquees a year, along with around 90,000 accessories and furniture products in the UK. It is a preferred supplier to the military.