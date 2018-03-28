ROTHERHAM ROARS: Julie Kenny leading the way to restoration success at Wentworth Woodhouse

If anyone can turn Wentworth Woodhouse into a successful tourist attraction it’s Julie Kenny.

A doyenne of business, charity and government in Rotherham, her track record is peerless.

Julie Kenny won a special recognition judges' award for outstanding entrepreneurship at the Northern Power Women Awards 2018

But it will take all her effort and influence to restore the 365-room Grade I listed mansion and its gardens - at an estimated cost of £200 million - and open it to the public.

As chair of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, she had an early win when Chancellor Philip Hammond made a £7 million grant. It will pay to replace four acres of 300-year-old roof tiles. Further weatherproofing will follow before restoration can start.

But Julie is undaunted.

She said: “We are masterplanning at the moment, we’ve been to other houses and estates and visitor attractions. I have been blown away that, even though some are competitors, they want us to succeed. They’ve been really open and want to share.

We’re now starting on restoration and launching a sponsor-a-slate event in April to replace slates for the next 300 years.”

Wentworth has a very small team of 15 people, but 100 willing volunteers, she added.

A plan would see it become a visitor attraction, business centre and events space, with the possibility of housing.

Julie Kenny CBE founded security system manufacturer Pyronix which had a £25 million turnover when she sold it in 2016.

She is a government-appointed commissioner to Rotherham Borough Council, a member of the LEP and a former High Sheriff of South Yorkshire.

