ROTHERHAM ROARS: Relocation, relocation, relocation - as growing list of companies move in

A fast growing Sheffield hydrogen specialist is set for a £4m relocation into Rotherham - as a growing number of firms move in.

ITM Power wants to move all its operations into a large industrial unit in the borough, with room to expand to meet a £40m pipeline of likely orders and a further £200m of potential.

This story features in Rotherham Roars, The Star's celebration of the borough's booming economy published Wednesday March 28.

Boss Graham Cooley said: “We have identified a factory that suits our needs in Rotherham which is bigger and has a larger power supply. It is close enough to where we are for staff retention - all of them are important to us.

“The move is not finalised but it seems likely. The company’s pipeline of deals has more than doubled since last year showing strong and consistent growth in both the refuelling and power-to-gas markets.

“The message is that ITM Power is doing incredibly well and is expanding. It is a good time to move. I think Rotherham and the city region are poised for significant growth.”

ITM is set to join firms which are either moving lock, stock and barrel into the borough, or setting up their first base in the UK.

The list includes Spendor Audio which is relocating from East Sussex to the Advanced Manufacturing Park - where US-owned IT hardware firm PCM is establishing its first UK base.

Industrial equipment supplier Eriks NV is consolidating depots in Sheffield and Doncaster into one in Rotherham while South Korean online business services start-up Netalkers is up and running at Moorgate Croft.

Origin Broadband has relocated from two sites in Doncaster to a giant call centre in Manvers with room for 700 people.

Since its launch in 2011, it has developed its own infrastructure and claims to have the sixth largest broadband network in the UK.

