Sheffield buildings in the running for Yorkshire architecture prize

A restored former cutlery forge and a striking building created for a teacher training department are the two Sheffield contenders in a competition to recognise the best architecture in Yorkshire.

Albert Works, on Sidney Street in the cultural industries quarter, and Sheffield Hallam University's Institute of Education on Charles Street, are both shortlisted in the RIBA Yorkshire 2018 awards.

Albert Works, Sheffield. Picture: Tom Kahler

The pair are in the running alongside 11 other buildings from across the county, including the £25 million National College for High Speed Rail in Doncaster.

The Royal Institute of British Architects hands out a series of annual awards. Regional winners go forward to a national contest, which is then followed by the important RIBA Stirling Prize for the UK's building of the year, given to Hastings Pier in 2017.

Albert Works, led by Cartwright Pickard Architects, involved the conversion of four disused red-brick warehouses with the creation of a large open-plan area occupied by creative marketing agency Jaywing. The scheme is the first stage of a larger regeneration project called Alsop Fields.

Meanwhile, Hallam's £30m building, designed by Bond Bryan, houses the majority of its teacher training department. Two blocks are positioned either side of Brown Lane, clad in see-through and translucent panels.

The 77,000 sq ft rail college, at Doncaster's Lakeside campus, was also a Bond Bryan project. The modern, three-storey building has a distinctive roof with a jagged appearance.

Leeds College of Music, Scarborough Market Hall and Halifax's Grade I-listed Piece Hall, where cloth was sold in the 18th century, are among the remaining Yorkshire candidates.

Roger Hawkins, chair of the Yorkshire judging panel, said: "On offer were buildings and places, both large and small, public and private, including new construction and conservation work that demonstrated innovation in architecture. This year there has been a new focus on sustainability, both economic and environmental, as well as the capacity to stimulate, engage or delight."

Jury visits will take place next month and winners will be announced in York on May 24.

Sheffield Hallam University's Institute of Education. Picture: Phil Grayston