Sheffield Business Awards set to cap brilliant year

Eight hundred and ninety people will be at the Sheffield Business Awards ceremony for the celebration of the year.

The sell-out gala event is set to cap a brilliant year in business for the city – and kick off the festive season in style.

A gala celebration evening

Revellers will gather in the International Hall, at Ponds Forge, Sheffield, on Thursday December 7 to hear the winners in 14 categories – and one hailed Outstanding Business of the Year.

It is organised by Sheffield Chamber and backed by The Star as media partner and is in its 16th year.

Look North legend Harry Gration returns as host for the third time.

Comedian Jo Caulfield will provide the entertainment. She has worked on some big shows, and with some of the biggest names, in British comedy including Mock The Week, Never Mind The Buzzcocks and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.

Elevation Recruitment Group returns as headline sponsor for the eighth consecutive year.

Greg Parkinson, founder and chief executive, said: “These awards are an opportunity to showcase and celebrate how Sheffield continues to forge successful businesses that go on to represent this city on a regional, national and international stage.

“It is also a time for the business community to come together, not only to celebrate the accomplishments of those shortlisted and the deserving winners of each category, but also to mark the fact that we all continue to play a vital role in the success of our region and that its future achievements will be built on the foundations we lay today.”

THE SPONSORS:

The Vine Hotels Special Recognition Award

The Wake Smith Excellence in Manufacturing Award

The Shorts Chartered Accountants Business Person of the Year

The Sheffield College Employer of the Year

The Lupton Fawcett Innovation Award

The Sheffield Business School SME of the Year

Best Contribution to Sheffield Visitor Experience, sponsored by Meadowhall

High Growth Business of the Year Award, sponsored by SIV

Excellence in International Trade Award

Excellence in Professional Services Award, sponsored by Together

The Evoluted Excellence in Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility Award

The Grey Matter Marketing and Communications Award

The Simm Engineering Group Large Business of the Year

The Sheffield Universities Enterprise Award – Sheffield Hallam University and The University of Sheffield

The City Taxis Outstanding Business of the Year

Headline Sponsor – Elevation Recruitment Group

Drinks reception – Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Website sponsor – Rare.

2017 Judges

Lloyd Snellgrove, Ian Proctor, Jillian Thomas, Alan Lyons, Anne Wilson.