SHEFFIELD DIGITAL AWARDS: Big names join tech search for a star 

A prestigious speaker and big name sponsor have joined the party as excitement builds ahead of Sheffield’s first Digital Awards.

David Richards, co-founder and chief executive of WANdisco, will talk about his inspirational journey from Sheffield schoolboy to leading a global Big Data company at the ceremony at new tech hub Kollider at Castle House.

And Barclays Eagle Labs, which is opening an incubator in the building, has come on board as a sponsor.

The Star has partnered with membership organisation Sheffield Digital and venue Kollider at Castle House to stage the city’s first digital awards.

We want to shout about a booming sector that today underpins every aspect of business and our lives.

Barclays joins first sponsor, utilities specialist XLN for small business.

Caroline Pullich, Barclays head of SMEs for Yorkshire said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with The Star and Kollider for the inaugural digital awards which will celebrate Sheffield’s tech stars who are encouraging innovation and stimulating business growth across the region.

“Sheffield is an exciting digital hub with huge growth potential and we look forward to seeing the nominations for the awards and supporting Sheffield’s entrepreneurs and fledgling businesses as they look to create, innovate and grow.”

There are 10 categories and after last week’s launch, entries have started to flow in. The rules require a minimum of just 50 words, you can enter several categories and even nominate yourself.

Ben Atha set up The Developer Academy in Sheffield to teach coding via online courses.

He said: “It’s a great initiative. It’s something that’s been lacking in Sheffield. It’s a great opportunity for digital companies to get recognition and it's a great way of pulling the community together. I’m very excited – and now I’ve entered I’m in with a chance!”

Sheffield utilities company XLN is recruiting 150 and has just unveiled a £1m upgrade to its offices at One North Bank on the Wicker.

