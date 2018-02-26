Sheffield digital firms keen to work with manufacturers urged to attend event with Siemens boss

Digital firms keen to work with manufacturers are invited to an event featuring the head of Siemens UK, bosses and top academics.

The two-day Connected Manufacturing Workshop - on March 8 and 15 - will include Siemens boss Juergen Maier, Mark Weber of Sheffield engineering firm Tinsley Bridge and specialists from Sheffield’s two universities. It will include discussions, a visit to Tinsley Bridge and a dinner at the Cutlers’ Hall.

It is organised by Sheffield Innovation Programme. A spokeswoman said: “This is an opportunity to find out what is important to manufacturing businesses.”

Go to the SIP website