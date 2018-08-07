Sheffield financial planner to host masterclasses in finance for business owners

Financial planner Jillian Thomas is hosting a series of free masterclasses to help local business owners organise their finances.

Jillian, director of Future Life Wealth Management, is running ‘Managing your money for business owners’ in Sheffield, starting with a session on creating a financial plan.

She said: “We have a lot of great businesses in Sheffield offering some great products and services. They are often run by owners who know their sector well, but may lack some knowledge in financial matters and that can hold them back.

“We are particularly keen for women owners to join us at the masterclasses as it seems they often lack confidence in financial matters and that can stunt the growth of some potentially great businesses.

“More financial awareness will lead to more confidence to scale up the business and ultimately to grow the local economy. And that can only be a win-win, for the individuals, their companies and the region.”

The first masterclass, on creating a financial plan, will be on September 27 at Kenwood Hall Hotel. The second at Mosborough Hall Hotel on October 16 will look at pensions and the third at Double Tree by Hilton, Sheffield Park, on November 22 will focus on investments and life assurance.

On December 6 there will be a chance to pull it all together in a plan with one-to-one sessions with Jillian and her team at Whirlowbrook Hall. The series is supported by Vine Hotels.

All classes, which will run from 9.30 to 10.30am, must be booked in advance.

Future Life Wealth Management, based in Renishaw, was set up by Jill in 2010. For the last five years it has been listed in the New Model Adviser Top 100, which recognises financial planners for their qualifications, income and commitment.

To register on a masterclass call 01246 435996 or email info@wealthmanagement.co.uk

CONTENTS OF FREE MASTERCLASSES

September 27 - Kenwood Hall Hotel, Sheffield

Creating your financial plan. Setting goals and objectives, creating your own inflation rate and understanding what risk to take on investments. If you own your own business and you want to maintain your current lifestyle post sale, you can also work out the price you need to sell your business for, taking all the guesswork out.

October 16 - Mosborough Hall Hotel

Pensions. What they are, how they work – defined benefit versus defined contribution. How they can be used to purchase commercial property and the benefit to your business. Also unravelling Pensions Freedoms, what it means for you, and the benefits for your family.

November 22 - Double Tree by Hilton, Sheffield Park

Investments and life assurance. How to save, how to establish affordability and what risk is, to establish your ability for loss and prioritise in the accumulation phase of the financial plan. What are the different type of protection for personal and professional use, including Shareholder Agreements and Keyperson Assurance.

December 6 - Whirlowbrook Hall, Sheffield

Putting it in a plan. The chance to start creating your personal financial plan, considering your personal inflation rate, along with the investment return versus investment risk to achieve the goals. This will include one-to-one tuition with Jillian or a member of her team.

This is where we draw everything together establishing what date you can be financially independent and could retire.