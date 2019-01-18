Sheffield firms sponsor Leonardo da Vinci exhibition

Two Sheffield firms are sponsoring an exhibition of original drawings by arguably the greatest artist who ever lived: Leonardo da Vinci.

Building design firm Arup and lawyers CMS are supporting the event, which will showcase 12 drawings to mark the 500th anniversary of his death.

Among them will be The Head of St Philip (c.1495), a study for The Last Supper; his anatomical drawings and observations of the movement of water.

Leonardo da Vinci: A Life in Drawing will run from February 1 to May 6 at the Millennium Gallery.

Chief executive of Museums Sheffield, Kim Streets said: “The support of Arup and CMS is an essential part of being able to deliver Leonardo Da Vinci: A Life in Drawing in Sheffield.

“With their funding we are able to offer a suite of activities alongside the exhibition for people of all ages to take part in.”

The Royal Collection decided to allow a series of exhibitions of da Vinci drawings to mark the anniversary. It will be the first thime his works have been seen in the city for a decade – and they are unlikely to return for a long time.

Museums Sheffield had a few of his pieces in a small exhibition in the the Graves Gallery in the early 2000’s and one of his notebooks was displayed in a V&A exhibition at the Millennium Gallery in 2008.

Director of ARUP, Sheffield, Jim Bell added: “The exhibition celebrates Leonardo’s studies and illustrates his quest for wisdom; this is what attracted us as a sponsor.

“We have chosen to support this exhibition because it will enable us to engage with our clients and the Sheffield community through a variety of means including private viewings, and create the opportunity for some of Arup’s thought leaders to share ideas in what will be an intimate and thought-provoking setting.”

Mark Haywood, head of CMS’s northern offices said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Leonardo da Vinci: A Life in Drawing exhibition here in Sheffield, and to expand our already excellent working relationship with Museums Sheffield. Having original works from one of the greatest artists who ever lived on display in Sheffield is excellent for the city, and we are proud to be a small part of making that happen.”