Sheffield gym firm lands in Finland

Sheffield gym company TRIB3 is set to launch in Finland following the appointment of a new partner.

Sami Hurme, who has 20 years’ experience in the industry, is purchasing the rights to TRIB3 in Finland, with the aim of launching 18 sites across the country.

Co-founded by Kevin Yates, Dan Summerson and David Cross - with interiors designed by David’s Sheffield architectural practice Coda Studios - TRIB3 launched its first site in Sheffield’s Ecclesall Road at the start of 2016.

As well as three gyms in Sheffield, and Leeds, TRIB3 is also opening in Moscow and will be launching in Spain in 2018 “with more national and international sites set to follow soon after.”

Kevin Yates, chief executive of TRIB3 International, said: “We are so proud to have Sami as part of our team.

“TRIB3 has proved to be a phenomenal success since our launch at the beginning of 2016 and it is a success that simply seems to keep on growing.”

Sami said: “I am very excited to become the first boutique fitness club provider in Finland. The fitness industry is getting lazy and that is why I want to bring something new to people who want to be fit in Finland – very fit - with a smile on their face.”

The TRIB3 concept, based around intensive group workouts, hailed as one of Britain’s best workouts by Women’s Health magazine.

It has also been named one of the Top 5 hardest workouts in the world by the Sunday Times.