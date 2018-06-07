Sheffield investment firm donates to Mums in Need charity - and dozens of others

One mother’s struggle to rebuild her life after an abusive relationship led her to set up a Sheffield charity - with financial support from a local firm.

Mums In Need supports women who have suffered abuse from the parent of their children.

It has a centre offering a safe space and a warm welcome to mums and facilities for kids.

And it acts as a support network, providing advice to women who often don’t know where to turn.

The charity received a £1,095 grant from Investec Wealth and Investment, via South Yorkshire Community Foundation.

Laura Riley became determined to set up MIN after her own experience of domestic abuse and during the years of legal battle for custody of her son.

She said: “Anyone is at risk of domestic abuse, no matter their background or circumstances and we know that many cases of abuse go unreported. Our aim is to reach the ‘hidden women’ who need that helping hand.

Domestic abuse affects men and women. According to the Office of National Statistics, 1.2m women experienced domestic abuse in the year ending March 2017 in England and Wales.

Financial advisor at Investec Wealth and Investment, Laura Atkins visited the Mums In Need centre to see the impact of their work first hand.

She said: “After spending time with the women at MIN and listening to the work they have done and the help they are providing, we are thrilled to support such an important charity.”

Investec has also funded Sheffield Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre and Light Sheffield, a charity offering pre- and post-natal support to mums.

Since August 2000, the company has given just under £18,000 in 29 grants via South Yorkshire Community Foundation.

In 2014, it donated £5,000 to groups supporting survivors of CSE, following the Alex Jay report.

It has also set up two separate endowment funds with SYCF to enable long-term grant giving to local communities.

The South Yorkshire Community Foundation is a resource for community groups and charities in need of grant support to keep up their good work. Since it was founded 32 years ago, it has distributed more than £27 million in grants and is a trusted partner for all types of donors.

MIN will be holding a women’s fashion event on June 14, at the Copthorne Hotel Sheffield, to raise money to fund counselling and legal support for their clients.

To get tickets go to: www.mumsinneed.com/events/