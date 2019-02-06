Sheffield law firm opens in booming Rotherham 

A Sheffield law firm has opened a new office in Rotherham due to a “renewed sense of optimism, following record investment in the borough.”

Taylor&Emmet has opened at 15 High Street in the heart of the town and has residential conveyancing and family law teams, including mediation and childcare specialists.

The firm’s full range of business and personal legal services are accessible by appointment.

For the heads of the conveyancing and family teams, Neil Riley and Michaela Heathcote, opening a Rotherham office has particular significance, as they both grew up in the town.

Neil, who still lives locally, said: “It is no secret the town centre has faced a number of challenges during recent years, but there seems to be a renewed sense of optimism, following record investment in the borough. I am really pleased we are contributing to its future development.”

The investment is part of the solicitors’ ambitious growth plans. It now has five offices in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire. They are: Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre, Banner Cross, Bakewell and Dronfield.

In November, research by law firm Irwin Mitchell showed Rotherham had the fastest growing economy in Yorkshire for the fourth quarter in a row.

The borough enjoyed 2.3 per cent growth from April to June, continuing a trend which started in summer 2017.

The figures were in the ‘UK Powerhouse’ report.