Sheffield’s Fulcrum snaps up electrical specialist Dunamis for £22m

Sheffield utility infrastructure firm Fulcrum has acquired the Dunamis Group for £22m.

The move will significantly increase the company’s capabilities in the electricity services market, bosses say.

The Dunamis Group will become part of an enlarged Fulcrum group and continue to trade under its existing brands.

With its headquarters in Bury St Edmunds, the Dunamis Group was founded in 2012 by Chairman Wayne Hayes and has quickly become one of the UK’s leading independent electrical connections providers.

Mr Hayes will join the board of Fulcrum as a non-executive director.