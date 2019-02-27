Sheffield showcased at Ruskin exhibition in London

An exhibition of ‘one of the city’s greatest treasures’ is being staged in London for the first time to showcase Sheffield to a national and international audience.

The Ruskin Collection is the basis for a major show at the capital’s prestigious Two Temple Place marking 200 years since the birth of the influential, artist, critic and scholar’s birth.

John Ruskin: the Power of Seeing is being launched with an event called the ‘The True Wealth of a City’ which is set to attract more than 100 people and has been organised by Museums Sheffield and the property associations of the City of London, Westminster and Sheffield.

Kim Streets, chief executive of Museums Sheffield, said culture had huge potential to be a driver for growth.

“We’re delighted to be working with Sheffield Property Association, an organisation that recognises the huge potential for culture to play a bigger role in place-making, identity and vibrancy, to be a driver for inclusive growth in our city.

“Our partnership demonstrates how private and public sector collaboration can inspire visionary place-making and create the space for new ideas and relationships to develop.

“We want to build on our cultural assets and ensure that our beautiful city can be a world class city for the future.”

John Ruskin visited Sheffield in the 1870s and recognised the quality of the city’s craftspeople. In creating a collection for Sheffield, he hoped it would provide the seeds of inspiration that would enable the workers to flourish.

Ms Streets added: “For centuries ‘Made in Sheffield’ has stood for quality across the world and this is as true now as ever. Whilst outputs may have changed, that spirit of collaborative creativity is no less vital in the contemporary city.

“Today, the Ruskin Collection is one of the city’s greatest treasures. This year, Museums Sheffield is delighted to collaborate with the Guild of St George and the Bulldog Trust to celebrate his remarkable legacy.”

Sheffield Property Association has more than members including developers, universities, planning experts, solicitors and agents. In the almost two years since it was founded it has attracted more than 47 members and includes some of the biggest names in business.

It has built partnerships with organisations including Sheffield City Council.