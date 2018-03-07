SPONSORED: Time is the barrier to digital revolution

A recent survey of the biggest boardroom challenges for small to medium-sized businesses highlighted people and productivity as an on-going barrier to business growth.

The SMB Boardroom Challenges survey also found that more than 80 per cent of respondents said that digitalisation was either important or very important to their business. Yet time remains the biggest barrier to securing new or additional IT for more than half of the respondents.

As one of Yorkshire’s fastest growing tech companies, Sheffield’s Azzure IT commissioned the survey to find out which issues were preventing the region’s small businesses from achieving sustainable growth and how these challenges can be overcome to improve the region’s productivity.

Craig Such, CEO of Azzure IT explains: “Our recent survey results suggest that leaders could be more proactive in transforming ways of working and exploiting new market opportunities presented by the digital revolution.

“The biggest barrier to digital adoption wasn’t finance, or senior management buy-in, it was time. Once business leaders take the time to engage with the latest technology, they can easily identify the productivity and commercial openings.”

Azzure IT implements end-to-end business applications for smaller business wishing to achieve digital transformation and improve their business performance.

It recently received £2m funding from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund to allow it to continue its rapid growth supporting smaller businesses.

Craig adds: “Sometimes, the biggest impediment to a company’s future is its past success. There was a 50:50 split between survey respondents investing in tech to improve existing ways of working and those investing to seek new commercial opportunities. It’s no surprise that industries which invest the most in the latest technology are ones we see rapidly grow.”

For more information on how your business can prepare for the digital transformation, contact Azzure IT on 0345 4679950.