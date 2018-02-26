Start-ups urged to meet investors at Sheffield event

Start-up tech firms looking to raise up to £1m are being invited to meet investors at a special event in Sheffield.

Capital Enterprise is inviting invitations for pre-seed or early seed firms with a ‘strong team and some traction’.

If selected, they will be matched with two or three investors for a 30-minute chat.

The ‘speed dating’ will be followed by a networking event for the wider tech community.

John Spindler, CEO of Capital Enterprise, will give an overview of the investment landscape in London and the UK, and Dominic Hallas, CEO of Coadec will give an insight into the current Westminster policy for tech, digital, and entrepreneurship.

The free event is at 4.30pm at Upper Chapel, central Sheffield, on Wednesday March 14.

