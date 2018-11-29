This is how you can get food from Taco Bell, Papa John's and Five Guys delivered to your door in Sheffield, until 2AM!

Deliveroo has launched a late-night delivery service offering Taco Bell, Papa John’s and a number of other partners on demand until 2am, after overwhelming interest from customers.

British food-delivery service Deliveroo has just announced new and extended delivery hours, meaning that that from this weekend, in Sheffield, you can order the likes of a Triple Double Crunch Wrap or Zinger Pepperoni Pizza and have it delivered directly to your door as late as 2am.

Food delivered until 2am

Since its launch in the town two years ago, more than 90 restaurant partners have signed up to the platform.

Deliveroo has created work for more than 120 people, with the majority of these being the Deliveroo riders who deliver your food which is cooked fresh to order and delivered to your door within 30 minutes.

Most popular dishes in Sheffield:

Grilled Chicken Burrito from Barburrito

All The Way Burger from Five Guy’s

Piri Piri Chicken from Roosters Piri Piri

10 Chicken Wings from Hooters

Pie and One Side from Pieminister

“We’ve added a late-night delivery service after overwhelming requests from hungry customers looking for their favourite bites late at night” said Dan Warne, Managing Director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland.

“We’re delighted we’ve been able to make it happen and with so many excellent partners on board that are available exclusively to Deliveroo customers.”

And with the news comes a promise from Deliveroo that your order will be treated with the utmost respect and privacy by their dedicated riders.

So, whether your first order is an entire bucket of KFC or a family tub of ice cream, the rider delivering it will never question exactly how many ‘friends’ will be tucking into the tasty late night treats.

The service is currently available in Sheffield from this weekend and will only be available at weekends.