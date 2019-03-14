This is how you can now get KFC delivered direct to your door in Sheffield

KFC fans in Sheffield can now get their favourite takeaway delivered direct to their door.

Residents can now get the chain’s chicken dinners delivered to their front door through the Just Eat app.

You can now get KFC delivered right to your door

And to celebrate, Just Eat has removed the minimum spend, meaning people of Sheffield can order as much or as little as they like. Delivery charges have also been removed, so food lovers can use the saving towards an extra side with their takeaway order.

The popular fried chicken restaurant has partnered with Just Eat, the leading global marketplace for online takeaway delivery to launch the new initiative.

It means fans of Finger-Lickin' Good chicken will be pleased to hear that favourites such as the Family Feast and Zinger Tower Burger will be available for delivery.

The introductory offer is available now until March 31 on all orders from participating restaurants through the Just Eat app and website, in Sheffield.

Lovers of The Colonel’s secret recipe can now order KFC on Just Eat from restaurants including KFC City Road and KFC West Street.

Just Eat added KFC to its platform in 2017, initially delivering only to areas in Greater London. The partnership has expanded nationwide, with over 300 KFC restaurants currently available to order from on Just Eat.