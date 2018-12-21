This is how you can win a year's FREE tapas in Sheffield

Tapas Revolution is delighted to be celebrating Epiphany Day on Sunday January 6, 20196 by offering three diners across the country - including in South Yorkshire - the chance to win free tapas for a year.

On Sunday January 6, 900 slices of Spanish Roscón de Reyes cake will be offered on the house to guests who make a booking at Tapas Revolution Bath or Windsor and on a first come, first served basis at Birmingham, Bluewater, Newcastle, Sheffield and Westfield.

Omar Allibhoy

The treat, translated to Ring of Kings, is synonymous with the celebration of the Epiphany in Spain. Tradition goes that a porcelain figurine of a king is baked into the cake and whoever finds the figurine in their slice is blessed with good luck for the forthcoming year.

To mark the occasion Tapas Revolution Founder and TV Chef Omar Allibhoy will individually hand bake each Roscón de Reyes cake and hide three king porcelain figurines within the 900 slices.

Tapas Revolution will be rewarding three lucky diners who find one of the auspicious figurines in their slice of cake with the prize of free tapas for a year.*

Omar said: “Epiphany Day is such a special celebration in my family, and across Spain. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share the occasion with guests at my tapas bars and offer three lucky customers the chance to dine at Tapas Revolution for free throughout 2019.”

Roscón de Reyes is a delicious cake made with lemon rind, orange rind and brandy. It is served in huge oval shaped tins and shared between whole families in Spain during Epiphany celebrations. For decoration; figs, quinces, cherries or dried and candied fruits are used to create the look of jewels making the cake a spectacular centerpiece.

Omar Allibhoy’s love of cooking and sharing the traditional food of his country began from cooking at home with his mother for the whole family to enjoy. This then lead him to begin his ‘Tapas Revolution’ which now includes seven tapas bars nationwide and two cookbooks. Omar’s cooking takes inspiration from the family recipes he grew up with and Spain’s culinary culture of sharing, socialising and eating, hence why he is so keen to bring the beloved Spanish celebration of Epiphany Day to his Tapas Revolution tapas bars.

* Terms and Conditions

1. Valid for the winner plus up to three guests per visit.

2. Can be redeemed once per calendar month.

3. Valid until 31.12.19.

4. Photo ID must be shown to the manager on duty.

