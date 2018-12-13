This is where a new Starbucks drive-thru is opening in Sheffield

A new Starbucks drive thru store opens tomorrow.

The store on Drakehouse Retail Park, Drake House Way, in Sheffield, opens tomorrow (December 14) with franchisee partner 23.5 Degrees.

A new Starbucks drive-thru is opening

It will have a dynamic new format and will create 20 jobs in the local area, including 23.5 Degrees’ first apprentice.

To celebrate the opening, an official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on 14 December at 10am. Jack Hunter-Spivey, a local Sheffield table tennis Paralympian, will cut the ribbon.

The store will be open between 6am and 9pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 8pm on Sunday.

It will be run by 23.5 Degrees, Starbucks’ first franchised business partner, and marks the 60th Starbucks store 23.5 Degrees has opened in the UK. That’s the tenth new opening for the firm in just six months.

The store’s team will support local Paralympian and UK number 1 table tennis player Jack Hunter-Spivey as he prepares for the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020. Living in Hillsborough, Sheffield, and training at the English Institute of Sport in the city, Jack competed in the Rio Paralympics in 2016. He was born with cerebral palsy and was blind and deaf until he was nine months old. The store’s team will support Jack with fund raising so he’s able to focus on his training.

READ MORE: Doncaster diva gives voice to South Yorkshire dementia charity

23.5 Degrees Managing Director Mark Hepburn, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our 60th store on 14 December on Drakehouse Retail Park in Sheffield. Our aim is to create a warm and inviting place for locals and commuters to grab a coffee or a snack.

“We’re looking forward to getting to know our neighbours, building relationships with the local community and supporting Jack Hunter-Spivey as he prepares for the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020.”

Jack Hunter-Spivey, British Paralympian, said: “As a full-time athlete, the support from the team at the 23.5 Degrees Starbucks store is a huge help. It means I can focus on my training as I prepare for the Tokyo Paralympics and can afford the best equipment to compete at the highest level.

“I haven’t lost a match in Britain in the last five years and, with this backing, I intend to keep it that way. I want to say a huge thanks to the team at the Drake House Way store for their help now and in future.”

Whether it's providing coffee and refreshments, a meeting space, or fund-raising, the store’s team is committed to supporting the local Sheffield community. ­­

READ MORE: Beautiful boy Duke is looking for a home this Christmas