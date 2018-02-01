VIDEO: Watch a dramatic pour at Brass Founders

Watch a dramatic pour of molten brass at one of Sheffield’s historic metal firms.

Our photographer Chris Etchells was the man on the foundry floor at Brass Founders.

Brass Founders, Carlisle Street, Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

Sparks fly, flames leap and liquid metal drains out of a ladle and into a mould.

The firm, based at Gower Works, Carlisle Street, Burngreave, has been casting in brass, bronze, aluminium, cast iron and white metal since it was established by the Buxton family in 1919.

It has made 100 pieces of street furniture in brass and bronze which help give Sheffield city centre its character. And it has cast all of the bronze plaques on Sheffield’s Walk of Fame.

Today it is part of the Europa Engineering Group owned by Paul Cheetham.

And it is a proud holder of a prestigious Made in Sheffield licence.