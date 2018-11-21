Virgin Media is hiring 70 apprentices at its call centre in Sheffield

Virgin Media is hiring 70 full-time apprentices at its call centre in Sheffield.

The positions are in its customer retentions division, at its site on Chippingham Street in Attercliffe.

They are Level 2 apprenticeships and recruits are provided with a development programme throughout the 15-month scheme.

More than 70 apprentices were also announced at Virgin Media's office in Stockton-on-Tees.

The firm’s apprenticeship programme has been running for more than 10 years and, at present, almost 300 apprentices are enrolled on schemes ranging from engineering and field operations, to HR, law and finance, the company says.

Brigitte Trafford, chief corporate affairs officer, Virgin Media, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our apprenticeship scheme with the creation of more than 140 new roles. Those that are enrolled on to the programme will benefit from some of the best hands-on training available and will be guided every step of the way throughout the duration of their course.”

To mark the launch of the new scheme, Virgin Media hosted Anne Milton MP, minister for apprenticeships and skills, at its Eagle Court site in Birmingham, a centre for apprenticeship training.

She said: “It is fantastic to see Virgin Media expanding its exciting apprenticeship programme.

“They are providing opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to learn new skills and get into a fulfilling job.

“Most important of all they are helping people improve their confidence and unlock their potential.

"Virgin Media and lots of other employers across the country are kick-starting and growing high-quality schemes whcih will bring benefits to their business."