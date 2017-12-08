Winners’ delight at Sheffield Business Awards

More than 900 people cheered the winners at the Sheffield Business Awards.

BBC Look North legend Harry Gration announced the victors at a gala ceremony that capped a brilliant year in business.

Wendy Ulyett, Harry Gration and Gemma Tissington, at the Sheffield Business Awards. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

A record 150 individuals and organisations entered – ensuring tensions were at fever pitch.

The awards are run by Sheffield Chamber and promoted by The Star. Elevation Recruitment Group returned as headline sponsor for the eighth year.

The winners:

The Vine Hotels Special Recognition Award: The Children’s Hospital Charity

The Wake Smith Excellence in Manufacturing Award: Thermotex Engineering Ltd

The Shorts Chartered Accountants Business Person of the Year: Marc Wildes – P Wildes Group

The Sheffield College Employer of the Year: Gripple Ltd

The Lupton Fawcett Innovation Award: Reach Homes CIC

The Sheffield Business School SME of the Year: Doordeals Ltd

Best Contribution to Sheffield Visitor Experience, sponsored by Meadowhall: Sheffield Doc/Fest

High Growth Business of the Year Award, sponsored by SIV: Pricecheck

Excellence in International Trade Award, sponsored by Pressure Technologies plc: Macalloy

Excellence in Professional Services Award, sponsored by Together: Professional Energy Purchasing

The Evoluted Excellence in Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility Award: Quality Context

The Grey Matter Marketing and Communications Award: Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The Simm Engineering Group Large Business of the Year: SCX Ltd

The Sheffield Universities Enterprise Award: Klear Commercial Services

The City Taxis Outstanding Business of the Year: Reach Homes CIC

Drinks reception sponsor – Doncaster Sheffield Airport