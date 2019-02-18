Women’s conference in Sheffield to close race divide

A Sheffield-born business woman has organised a conference for black, asian and minority ethnic women to help close the city’s ethnic divide.

Carol Stewart was spurred into action by the government’s race audit which showed the city was one of 20 ‘challenge areas’ with the largest number of ethnic minority people that could be helped into employment.

She joined forces with her sister Maxine Lewis and friend Jacqueline Clarke to stage ‘Breaking Through Your Limits’ empowerment conference on Saturday March 9 specifically for BAME women.

Carol, an executive, career and business coach who attended High Storrs school and moved to London aged 19, said: “Although I moved to London almost 33 years ago, Sheffield is my home town and most of my family live here. I have nephews and nieces, cousins, and friends’ children in Sheffield who are just entering the world of work and it is greatly concerning that their career prospects could be so bleak.

“This conference will not only empower women, it will equip them with the knowledge and know-how to make their careers, businesses and lives successful.”

The conference at SADACCA (Sheffield And District African Caribbean Community Association) on the Wicker is set to be attended by 150 women. It will feature panel discussions, workshops on how to start a business, nutrition, success strategies and how to change unhelpful relationships with money.

Local women with businesses will also be able to showcase their products and services.

Co-organiser Jacqueline Clarke, of Meersbrook, said: “It’s going to be a great, empowering day. We’ve got speakers from Sheffield, London, Chesterfield, the Midlands, Newcastle and Stoke-on-Trent, who are all volunteering because they see it as such a worthy cause.”

Maxine Lewis said: “We would like to thank Olivier Tsemo, Director of the SADACCA for letting us use the venue, and all those who are kindly volunteering their time because they want to see BAME women achieve their full potential and change the narrative.”

All women are welcome regardless of ethnicity. Entry is £5 and a creche will be available.Tickets: https://breakingthroughyourlimits.eventbrite.co.uk