Work to re-start on half built £10m Sheffield student flats

A Sheffield student block left half built for two years is now set for completion, developers say.

The Spectrum scheme on Egerton Street, next to Hanover Way in the city centre, was left open to the elements after a construction company went bust. Now, Manchester-based developers Pinnacle Alliance say builders will return to the site in six weeks.

A spokeswoman said money to pay for completion works was coming from buyers. The flats were advertised at £60,000 each and all have sold.

She added: “Works are due to commence in the next six weeks and we are hopeful it will be finalised by the end of September.”

Weeds have sprung up inside the seven-storey building, wooden cladding has warped and split and plastic sheeting flaps in the wind.

The spokeswoman said new terms were required which needed total agreement from buyers. Pinnacle would not comment on reports the scheme would have originally cost £10m, with a further £5m required to complete it.