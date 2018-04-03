Call for action after Sheffield schoolboy 'could have been killed' in attack

Shocked parents are calling for more action to tackle bullying in Sheffield schools after a pupil ‘could have been killed’ in a vicious playground attack.

Bladen Bennett, aged seven, was left with a black eye, swollen lip and bruises after being allegedly attacked by an older pupil after school at Prince Edward Primary on the Manor estate.

Mum Chelsey Bennett claimed her son could have been killed and demanded the school take action against the older boy, who spent two days in isolation following the incident.

A number of appalled Sheffield Star readers took to Facebook to voice their concern over the attack and to call for more action to tackle the issue of bullying.

Sarah Naylor said: “It is about time they started holding parents responsible for what their children are doing.

“Hope he is okay, poor lad.”

Jean Simnett added: “The trouble is that schools do not know how to treat bullies.

“In my opinion they should give their parents a fine and exclude the kids who do these horrible acts of violence.”

Mac Fleming said there should be teachers on duty at the end of school along with at lunch times to “see them safely off the premises at the end of school.”

Others expressed their sheer disgust at the incident.

Joanne Parkin said: “That is disgusting. Poor boy.”

The incident happened on Friday, March 23, at about 3.20pm.

Miss Bennett, aged 27, of Manor, said: “If he had carried on he could have killed my baby.”

Headteacher Matt Sieczkarek said it was an isolated incident and the school is working with the families of both children to “resolve the situation.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the force had been notified of the incident but had advised Miss Bennett to take the matter up with the school because it had happened on school grounds.