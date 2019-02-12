Call for Sheffield residents to do their bit for heart charity

The British Heart Foundation is calling on residents to carry on the legacy of a volunteer who has helped raise £250,000 for the charity.

Annie London has volunteered for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) since 1988 is stepping down from her role due to ill health.

Having moved to Sheffield in the late 1960’s, Annie found work in the banking industry. It was there that a fellow colleague asked her to become involved with the BHF.

Annie became involved in the charity after her partner of 12 years died of a heart attack and she realised this was a way she could play her part and help others in her situation.

She took up the role of In memorium secretary for the city, acting as a contact for local funeral directors and providing a personal thank you to bereaved families.

Nicola Jones, Fundraising Manager, said: “Annie is such a special volunteer and we are incredibly grateful to the commitment and dedication she has shown for such a long time. Over 70,000 people in Sheffield are living with heart and circulatory disease and we invest almost £8m in research at Sheffield University. We would love for someone to step in and continue Annie’s legacy to help beat heartbreak forever in Sheffield.”

As Annie’s health means she has reluctantly had to put her pens down for the last time, the BHF is now calling for someone to step forward and fill Annie’s shoes, continuing this wonderful legacy.

The BHF fund over £100 million of research each year into all heart and circulatory diseases and the things that cause them. Heart diseases. Stroke. Vascular dementia. Diabetes.

For more information about volunteering for the British Heart Foundation visit www.bhf.org.uk/localfundraising or contact fundraising manager Nicola Jones by emailing jonesni@bhf.org.uk or calling 07393 766 233