Call for Sheffield residents to help to end heartbreak by volunteering for British Heart Foundation

The British Heart Foundation is calling on people to carry on the legacy of a Sheffield volunteer who has stepped down from her role due to ill health.

Annie London has volunteered for the British Heart Foundation, (BHF), since 1988 by helping to steward more than £250,000 for the charity.

When she moved to Sheffield in the late 1960s, Annie found work in the banking industry. It was there that a fellow colleague asked her to become involved with the BHF.

Annie had lost her partner of 12 years to a heart attack and realised this was a way she could play her part in helping others in the same situation.

She took up the role of In Memorium Secretary for the city, acting as a contact for local funeral directors and providing a personal thank you to bereaved families.

Due to ill health, however, Annie has recently had to reluctantly put down her pen down for the last time, and the BHF is now calling for someone to step forward and fill Annie’s shoes to continue the legacy she has created.

Nicola Jones, fundraising manager, said Annie had been a wonderful volunteer and encouraged others to ‘help beat heartbreak forever’ by taking over her role.

She said: “Annie is such a special volunteer and we are incredibly grateful to the commitment and dedication she has shown for such a long time.

“Over 70,000 people in Sheffield are living with heart and circulatory disease and we invest almost £8m in research at Sheffield University.

“We would love for someone to step in and continue Annie’s legacy to help beat heartbreak forever in Sheffield.”

One in four people in the UK, and one in three globally, will die from heart and circulatory diseases.

That’s why the British Heart Foundation funds world-leading research into their causes, prevention, treatment and cure.

Advances from the charity’s research have saved and improved millions of lives, but heart diseases, stroke, vascular dementia and their risk factors such as diabetes still cause heartbreak for many.

With the public’s support, BHF funding will drive the new discoveries to end that heartbreak. Visit bhf.org.uk.