Callous thieves steal bikes set for epic ride in memory of tragic Doncaster girl

A community has rallied to support a group of friends who had their bikes stolen just weeks before a planned 1, 200 mile cycle ride in memory of a tragic schoolgirl.

Doncaster friends Tara Fisher, Victoria Hogg and Lucy Wright have spent months training for an epic ride between Land's End and John O' Groats in memory of a girl who died from sepsis aged just 12.

One of the stolen bikes.

But the trip was left in jeopardy when thieves stole four bikes and other equipment they were planning on using for the challenge from a storage shed.

However, the community - with a little help from TV presenter Zoe Ball - has now rallied to support the trio and they have managed to get some of their equipment back.

This means the charity ride - in memory of Doncaster girl Lydia Millie Patrick who died aged 12 after contracting sepsis following an operation for a heart condition - is now back on.

Tara, aged 32, of Adwick, said: "We were absolutely devastated. We have done several months of training ahead of the ride in July and it put the trip in jeopardy.

Left Carole Hall, who will drive the support vehicle on the charity ride, with Vicky Hogg.

"Without the bikes we simply wouldn't be able to do the ride.

"We have also done previous charity rides on the bikes so there was some sentimental value too."

They broke into the shed behind the Adwick home shared by Tara and Victoria sometime between April 21 and 28 while they were on holiday.

There were four bikes taken - two of which were being used as training bikes and the other two were set to be used by Tara and Victoria on the charity ride. Tool kits and pumps were also pinched.

Matters took an unusual turn when a friend of the group noticed the bikes had been put up for sale on Facebook.

They raised the issue with those selling and they have managed to get two of the bikes back at least.

The community has since rallied to support them with donations of money and equipment.

They have even had support from celebrity TV presenter Zoe Ball who tweeted out an appeal for the public to help them.

Because of the support, they are set to ride out as planned for their two-week charity trek on July 23.

Tara said: "Victoria and I can use the two bikes we have had returned and Lucy has her's so the ride is back on.

"We are so grateful for everyone's support. It has been amazing."

The trio are hoping to raise £1000 for the Sick Children's Trust, which supported Lydia's family before she died in 2016.

Tara, who is a family friend, said: "She was in hospital for a few months and the charity paid for the family to stay in a room close by so they could stay by her bedside."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed officers are investigating and urged anyone with information to contact 101 quoting investigation number 14/64663/18.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/vicky-hogg-tara-fisher-carole-hall-nicola-marr-jule-goodwin-jogle2018