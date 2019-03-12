Campaign for better funding for Sheffield schools receives backing   

Star readers have backed a campaign for fairer funding for Sheffield schools.

More than a dozen headteachers and school leaders are set to head to Parliament on March 19 to lobby MPs for a better deal on funding for the city's students.

The action comes after Ian Read, headteacher of Watercliffe Meadow Primary School in Norwood, revealed he has been forced to axe staff to save £125,000 over the next two years.

He has now written a letter to Education Secretary Damian Hinds MP calling on him to help avert the education ‘crisis’.

A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook and Twitter to express their support for fairer funding for Sheffield schools.

Michelle Rawlins tweeted: “The lengths schools are now having to go to is truly horrific.

“Education is a basic necessity. Austerity should never have meant seeing our state schools suffer.”

Pat Hutchinson described a lack of funding for schools as “appalling” and added: “I’m sure you will agree that education is the most important thing that we can offer to a child.”

Another Twitter user called for schools to be returned to the control of local education authorities. They said: “Cut the management system within schools and use that money to educate children with, like it used to be.”

So far, 13 headteachers and school leaders from across Sheffield have backed the call asking for a ‘significant shift’ in how education is valued and supported by the government, not only in Sheffield but across the country.

It is hoped next week's visit to Parliament will raise awareness of the issues currently faced by schools across the city, with other schools being asked to write letters and statements detailing their concerns.

Mr Read called for a substantial investment of at least £3 billion in education. This also comes after The Star launched a campaign last year calling for better funding for schools.