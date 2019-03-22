Campaign to get former Sheffield toy store Redgates ‘properly recognised’ continues

A former worker at Sheffield’s Redgates has vowed to continue her campaign to get the city’s former toy store ‘properly recognised’ despite developers pledging to honour its past with a plaque.

Maggie Nunn, who worked at the store with her former husband John, said that while she welcomed the commitment from Aberdeen Standard Investments she would still fight to get the whole building named after the former toy shop.

Children's TV star Leslie Crowther draws a crowd to Redgates in November 1975

READ MORE: Investigation work continues into fatal collision on Stocksbridge Bypass

Aberdeen Standard Investments is continuing work on the Fitzwilliam Gate site, after it closed its doors as a toy shop 30 years ago.

Ms Nunn said: “I wrote to the developers calling for it to be named Redgates Centre and they wrote back offering to put a plaque on the building.

“They also said they rarely do anything with a bigger sign or name but the fact they used the word ‘rarely’ implies that it’s been done at least once so I’ll carry on campaigning.”

Redgates, model railway.

Redgates closed its doors for the final time 30 years ago and the building was demolished last year.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police call for all hate crimes to be reported

Work is continuing to build a H&M clothes store and Lane7 bowling alley on the site and Ms Nunn called for the developers to help keep the memories of the store alive.

She said: “Honestly and truthfully, I want to this to happen for the people of Sheffield. Obviously, I worked there and married into the family that owned it but it’s for the people of Sheffield.

Redgates Toy Shop, Sheffield - 1986

“When I talk to them they say such great things about the shop and I just think it would be great if we could have that properly recognised – in the same way as Cole Brothers is with Coles Corner.

“Instead of people saying they’ll meet at the top of The Moor they could, wouldn’t it be great if they said I’ll meet you at the Redgates Centre or Redgates Corner?”

READ MORE: Disgraced ex-footballer Adam Johnson expected to be released from South Yorkshire prison today

The shop was founded on Fargate by Edwin Redgate in 1857, later moving to The Moor and then Fitzwilliam Gate. Redgates Toy Shop, Sheffield - 1986.

In a statement, Abderdeen Standard Investments said: “We have been in contact with Ms Nunn and we can confirm that we have offered to put some sort of plaque on the building.

“We don’t know where it will be yet as we are still in the process of building this phase of the development.”